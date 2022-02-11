Wayne R. Melton

Wayne Roy Melton, 80, of Pinebluff, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Melton was born Sept. 22, 1941, in Robeson County, to the late Charlie Roy Melton and Ethel Mae (Grissom) Melton.
Wayne served several decades as a deacon at Ives Memorial Baptist Church. He loved working in the church and cherished praising the Lord as a choir member. Wayne was very dedicated to his occupation as an orthotics technician. He was well known throughout the community as a man always willing to lend a helping hand when needed. Wayne was an avid golfer and, like so many golfers, spent lots of time practicing to master the game of golf. Always wearing a smile on his face, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Melton is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon Mae (Kivett); daughter Donna Lynne Melton and fiance, Jamie Chisholm, of Carthage; daughter/granddaughter, Kellie Alyssa Ring and husband, Andrew, of Carthage; grandsons, Justin Stevens and wife, Breanna, of Siler City, Ethan Ryan, of Carthage, Garrett Wayne Ring, of Carthage; and great-grandsons, Seth and Dawson.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Boles Funeral Home, in Pinehurst. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14, at Ives Memorial Baptist Church, in Pinebluff. A committal in Pinelawn Memorial Park will follow the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
