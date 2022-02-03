Wayne E. Fleming Sr.

Wayne Edward Fleming Sr., 71, of Southern Pines, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A native of Moore County, he was a son of the late Robert Leslie Fleming and Margaret Hunt Andrade. Wayne proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a car wash detailer in several locations over a span of 30 years.He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Fleming; sisters, Janice Westmoreland, Sharon Wentworth and Faye Fleming.
He is survived by his daughters, Crystal Fleming, of Eagle Springs, Brandy Watson and husband, Curtis, of West End, Ashley Fleming, of Raleigh; son, Wayne Fleming Jr., of Wake Forest; brother, Mickey Fleming, of Angier; sisters, Judy Sloan, of Raleigh, Debbie Paschal, of Aberdeen, and Doris Fleming, of Pinehurst; one grandson, Curtis Lee Fleming.
A graveside committal with military honors will be held 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at McDonald’s Chapel Presbyterian Church columbarium. A memorial service will follow at 5:30 p.m. at Community Congregational Church in Southern Pines.
Services are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.