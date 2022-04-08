Waylon B. Thomas

Waylon Blue Thomas, 90, of Concord, passed away peacefully Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
Waylon was born June 2, 1931, in Lee County, to the late Algay Burns Thomas and Ernest Jasper Thomas Sr. He was also preceded in death by his son, Waylon Michael Thomas.
Waylon is survived by his wife of 71 years, Rachel Frye Thomas; one son, Jason Thomas (Jennifer), of Manteo; a grandson, Jacob Thomas, of Four Oaks; a great-grandson, Jensen Thomas; three sisters, Lois Key, of Greenville, SC, Mary Upchurch (Avron) and Peggy Gaines (Doyle), of Sanford; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Waylon graduated from Vass-Lakeview High School in 1949. He worked with Saco-Lowell, in Sanford, prior to being employed by IBM in Raleigh. He enjoyed a 50-year career in various areas and places with IBM. After he retired, he became an exceptional locksmith and was well known throughout the area.
Waylon and his family joined Epworth United Methodist Church shortly after moving to Concord in 1982. He served his church as a member of the Board of Trustees, including terms as chair of trustees, and as a member of the Finance Committee and Church Council. He was active in the United Methodist Men and, along with his wife, enjoyed working the Hot Dog Ministry, and participating in many other activities in the church.
A memorial service will be held at Epworth Methodist Church, in Concord, on Tuesday, April 12, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Bill Roberts officiating. A graveside service will be held at Johnson Grove Cemetery, in Vass, on Wednesday, April 13, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
