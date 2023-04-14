Warren H. Pardue

Warren Hunter Pardue passed away Monday, April 10, 2023.
He is survived by his son, Jeff; daughter-in-law, Sharon; two grandsons, Cliff and Andy; and three great- grandchildren.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 3:21 pm
Warren Hunter Pardue passed away Monday, April 10, 2023.
He is survived by his son, Jeff; daughter-in-law, Sharon; two grandsons, Cliff and Andy; and three great- grandchildren.
Born in Amelia, Va., on July 3, 1920, Warren grew up in Ronda, the eldest of three brothers. He married Ella Mae Moore Pardue, of North Wilkesboro, who preceded him in death in 2003.
Warren served in World War II as a radio operator, flying in a Pb4Y2 aircraft while conducting submarine reconnaissance. He later earned his private pilot’s license and enjoyed flying. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, and spent his entire career working for National Cash Register (now NCR Corporation.)
After graduating, Warren developed a passion for golf which led to his retirement in Pinehurst. He played golf until 99 years of age, recorded 13 holes in one and was a long-term member of the Tin Whistles in Pinehurst. He shared his later years with Adelaide (Addie) Johns, his partner for 16 years until her passing in 2022.
Warren’s request was there be no formal services or flowers; he wanted all who knew him to remember him in life.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home, Pinehurst.
