Wanda G. Scheipers

Wanda Gail Holden Scheipers, 72, of Pinebluff, surrounded by her loving family, went home to her Lord Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Born in the family home in 1950, she was the daughter of the late Rifton and Vara Green Holden. Wanda attended Aberdeen High School, and enjoyed many activities among which was cheerleading. After her high school graduation, class of 1968, she went on to earn her Associate Degree from Sandhills Community College. Later, she furthered her education at UNC Wilmington.
On Nov. 10, 1973, she married her high school sweetheart, Guy Matthews Scheipers. Being a wife of a military man, they would relocate to Sumpter, S.C.; Crete, Greece; Bossier Parish, Louisiana; and Pope Air Force Base.
Wanda had a long career in healthcare working for many local doctors’ offices. She had worked at the Fayetteville Diagnostic Center, FirstHealth Moore Regional, Family Care Center of Southern Pines, Dr. Lineburgers’ office and Dr. Hall’s office before her retirement in 2010. Wanda had been a longtime member of the Ives Memorial Baptist Church, in Pinebluff, having joined when she was 5 years old. Over the years she had always been faithful to the church and its congregation; having served as a Sunday School teacher, singing in the choir or with the children at VBS.
Wanda was known for her generous and gentle spirit, coupled with her love of family.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Guy Scheipers; her sons, Guy Matthews (“Matt”) Scheipers II and wife, Elizabeth Sheipers, of Charlotte, and also Patrick Scheipers, of Sanford. She is survived by her two sisters, Sharon McDonald and Terre Currie. Wanda was the aunt of Molly Strickland, Whitney Kinneer, Caroline Currie, Katie Currie and Wilbur Currie. She is also survived by many cousins, aunts and uncles.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Ives Memorial Baptist Church, 365 E. Philadelphia Ave., Pinebluff, on Friday, March 31, at 6 p.m. The family will receive family and friends in the church’s fellowship hall following the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Ives memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, 365 E. Philadelphia Ave., Pinebluff, NC 28373; or to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.