Walter Hill, 66, of Pinebluff, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Mr. Hill was a North Carolina Department of Public Safety retiree. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a well- known talented musician, and was also a recipient of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Hill; daughter, Caitlin Hill; siblings, Angela Hill, Evelyn Hill (Brad), Sandra Powers, Jacqueline Murphy (Octavius), and Artis Williams (Pamela); and other relatives and friends.
No Public Viewing will be held.
A graveside service and interment will be held Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 11a.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1250 West New York Ave., Southern Pines.
Social distancing is required for this outdoor event.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
