Walter H. Wright

Walter Hall Wright, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 30, 2023, in Aberdeen.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Hall and Nellie Mae McInnis Wright; his lifelong sweetheart and beautiful wife, Carol (married 71 years); brother, George; sister, Martha Bowers; grandson, Ethan William Hall Wright; and two great-grandchildren, Isabella (Bella) Grace Wright and Madelyn Grace Mahon.
He is survived by his brother, Robert Wright and wife, Carol, of Raleigh; sons, Walter (Bo) Wright, of Cohutta, Ga. David Wright and wife, Christine, of Royse City, Texas, Tommy Wright, of Harpersville, Ala., and Clifton Wright and wife, Mary, of Harrison, Tenn.; grandchildren, Ben Wright and wife, Christine, Tommy Wright and wife, Lindsey, Jennifer House and husband, Andrew (David and Chris), Melissa Irwin and husband, James (Tommy), Cyndi Smith, Ranea Uncapher and husband, Clay, Samuel Wright, Melissa Mahon and husband, Matt, Nicole Lane and husband, Matt, Matthew Stout and wife, Madeline (Clifton and Mary). He is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren.
Walter grew up in Aberdeen. He worked at the Sandhill Citizen during his high school years and attended the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. During his time at UNC, he was selected to support his country for two years and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Walter returned to UNC in 1953 to complete his degree.
Walter’s career employment was with Sears, Roebuck and Co., retiring in New Orleans after 40 years service, including stores in Charlottesville, Roanoke, Newport News, Va., and Birmingham Ala., and a regional office in New Orleans, La. Walter and his wife (Carol) and their family moved to New Orleans in 1973, where his last assignment was region ontroller/manager of the New Orleans region.
After retirement, Walter and Carol moved to Aberdeen, where he used his accounting and management skills to assist the town of Aberdeen and to care for his aging mother and, later, his brother, George. During his time in Aberdeen, Walter served as town commissioner, city manager and interim mayor of Aberdeen. He was instrumental in bringing the Head Start program to Aberdeen, as well as getting a town sidewalk project approved and funded, for which the town of Aberdeen recognized him with a commemorative bench located on U.S. 1 in Aberdeen.
Walter was a member of Aberdeen United Methodist Church for over 30 years. Walter also volunteered his time to serving in the Aberdeen Lions Club. Throughout his life, Walter enjoyed fishing, camping, flying, traveling and working in his yard. He was also an avid sports fan of UNC Football and Basketball.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m, Wednesday, April 5, at Bethesda Cemetery, in Aberdeen.
Memorials may be made to Page Memorial Methodist Church, P.O. Box 695, Aberdeen, NC 28315; or donations may be made to the charity of your choosing in the name of Walter Hall Wright Jr.
