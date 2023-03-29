Col. Walter E. Scheyett, of Southern Pines, died on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was 95 years old.
Col. Scheyett was born in Washington, D.C., on March 25, 1928, to parents Burkhardt and Nora. He attended McKinley High School, where he was active in sports, lettering in football two years, starting at the guard position.
Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and went into Japan with the 1st Cavalry Division and served two years with the occupation forces. After being discharged, he returned home and entered the University of Maryland. In 1952 he graduated with a B.S. degree. At the University of Maryland he was active in sports, campus activities and served as vice president of Sigma Chi Fraternity.
After graduating, he entered the Medical College of Virginia, where he was active in campus activities, serving as class president and class representative on the student council. More importantly, at MCV he met his future wife, Rosa. After graduation, they were married in 1953.
In the years following, he served in hospitals in Virginia, Maryland and Michigan, as chief, director and administrator of departments in rehabilitation medicine. During this time, he was appointed to the adjunct faculties of the University of Maryland, University of Michigan, Wayne State University, Oakland University and the Medical College of Ohio. While at Henry Ford Hospital, in Michigan, he received his master’s degree in hospital administration from Central Michigan University.
In 1968, Col. Scheyett accepted a commission in the United States Army Medical Service Corps. Over the next 23 years he served in various reserve and active duty positions as company commander, executive officer of the 100th Station Hospital, and commander of the Armed Forces examination station of the 328th General Hospital. He was a graduate of the command and general staff school. He served at Fort Meade, Md., Fort Knox, Ky., Fort Lee, Va., Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Fort Jackson, Ala., and numerous other stations and Army hospitals.
Col. Scheyett retired from military and civilian service in 1988 and moved to Traverse City, Mich. In 1988, he moved to Pinehurst and in 2019 to Southern Pines. At the age of 80 he converted to the Roman Catholic faith and became an active member of Sacred Heart Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer and student of Civil War history, developing a large library of books and memorabilia.
He was quoted as saying “the two most important acts of my life were marrying my beloved Rosa and converting to the Roman Catholic faith.”
Col. Scheyett died two days following the death of his dearly loved wife of 69 years, Rosa. He is survived by his daughters, Dr. Anna Scheyett (Steve Lay), of Athens, Ga., and Juanita McCarron, of Albuquerque, N.M., and grandchildren, Nora Simmons (Drew Miller), Amanda Lay-Walters (Sawyer Walters) and Adrian Cheng.
A joint memorial mass for Col. and Mrs. Scheyett will be celebrated in the Chapel of Pine Knoll, at St. Joseph of the Pines, on April 15, at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.