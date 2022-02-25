Walter E. King

Walter Eugene King, of Pinehurst, peacefully transitioned Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at 10:17 p.m., at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Walter was born in Bailey’s Bay, Hamilton Parish, Bermuda on Oct. 17, 1946, to the late Archibald Cranfield King and Miriam Ellen Elizabeth Wilson King.
Walter will be forever remembered by all Bermudians as a “golf trailblazer,” as he became the first Bermudian to win the fully-integrated Bermuda Open Golf Championship at Belmont Manor Hotel and Golf Club, in January 1970. On Oct. 29, 1970, Walter again made history by becoming the first golf professional at the newly completed Port Royal Golf Course. With the help of Dai Reese and Gary Player, Walter became a member of the British PGA. He was also a founding member of the Bermuda PGA.
In 1976, Walter ran for and won a seat in Bermuda’s parliament. He became an elected member of Parliament for the Progressive Labor Party. As a member of parliament, Walter had the opportunity to meet Queen Elizabeth II of England. He served one term in the House of Assembly, which ended in 1980.
Walter traveled the world extensively as a professional golfer and businessman. He founded and owned Future’s Pinehurst Transportation.
Walter leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Phyllis Simmons-King; children, Kacy King, Charryse Bean, Miriam King-Gill and Isaiah King; brothers, David King Sr. and Richard King; sisters, Myrnelle King and Rosemarie Hollis; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends.
There will be a celebration of life service for Walter Eugene King on Monday, Feb. 28, at Boles Funeral Home, in Pinehurst. The visitation will begin at 12 p.m., followed by the celebration of life service at 1 p.m. The interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park will be followed by a reception/repast at Boles Funeral Home, in Pinehurst.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.