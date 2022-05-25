Wallace R. Flanagan

Wallace Rhea (Wally) Flanagan, 91, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 23, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.
Wally was born in Kingsport, Tenn., to George and Lochiel (Pyle) Flanagan. As a young man he proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He worked a lifetime in sales and was wonderful with people due to his natural charm and congeniality. He raised his family in northern Illinois ,before eventually settling close to his daughter in North Carolina.
Wally was an avid car buff and enjoyed watching Mecum Auction. He loved working in the yard and tinkering with anything mechanical. He treasured all animals and had many pets. He cherished nature and the seasons, particularly fall, with the changing leaves and beautiful color. He would say that raking leaves kept him fit. Christmas was a special joy for Wally as he took great pleasure in making his home and yard glisten with beautiful lights and decorations and loved to celebrate the season with family and friends. Most of all, Wally loved God, his family and his country.
Preceding him in death were his parents, George and Lochiel Flanagan; brother, Jim Flanagan; and his beloved wife, Barbara (Barbie) Flanagan.
He is survived by his two children, David (Karen) Flanagan and Teri (Bruce) Westmorland; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life gathering will be held Thursday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Seven Lakes. Graveside service to follow at Seven Lakes Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
