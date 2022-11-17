Wade S. Dunbar III

Wade Stafford Dunbar III, of Laurinburg, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov 13, 2022. Wade was 64 years of age.
A Scotland County native, he was the son of Wade S. Dunbar Jr. and Mary H. Dunbar. Wade graduated from UNC Pembroke and Appalachian College.
Wade began his career at Wade S. Dunbar Agency, alongside his father, and later became president of the agency expanding offices in Laurinburg, Pinehurst, Raleigh, New Bern, Richmond, Va. and Martinsburg, W. Va. He was active in the automation of insurance agencies, received the AMS award for Insurance Technology Advocate, and was the director for the NC Independent Insurance Association.
Wade enjoyed serving his community in many areas such as Rotary, First United Methodist Church and Richmond Community College, where he received the Citizen of the Year award. He also served as past president and was currently on the board of directors of RCC Foundation. In addition, he was on the Cape Fear Council of Boy Scouts, where he received the Silver Beaver award.
Wade enjoyed the camaraderie and tradition of The Porch Rockers Society.
Among the many hobbies he enjoyed were duck hunting with his son, Stafford, and friends, motorcycle trips, rounds of golf, turkey hunting and horseback riding.
Wade was fortunate that he could incorporate his love of flying within his business and personal life and shared many adventures with his family and friends.
Trips to Key West and Oak Island were his best-known destinations for rest and relaxation with his family. When not traveling, X-Way is where Wade found the most solace, spending countless hours with his dog, Red, Stafford and granddog, Lee.
Wade possessed an endearing personality that made you feel special and important. If you met Wade in the morning, you would call him your best friend by the afternoon.
He was devoted to his family and friends, and always made time to be with them or lend a hand if help was needed.
We will miss this bright and shining light in our lives.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Beth Craig Dunbar, of Laurinburg; son, Wade Stafford Dunbar IV (fiancée Sylvia Munroe), of Laurinburg; sisters, Lea Dunbar Garcia (Joe); sister, Frances Currey (James); sister, Robbie Rivardo (Danny); sister, Mary Caroline Luga-Vina (Luga-Vina); mother-in-law, Dorcas Craig; father-in-law, Griffith Craig; and brother-in-law, Billy Craig (Jessica); nieces and nephews, Anna Whitlock, Sara Smith, Vance Bost, Andy Lugo-Vina, Chloe Craig and Olivia Craig.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Hampton Dunbar, who he affectionately called ‘Pookey.’
A celebration of life memorial service was held Thursday, Nov. 17, at the First United Methodist Church of Laurinburg.
Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 101 West Church St., Laurinburg, NC 28352; or a charity of one’s choice.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service in Laurinburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.