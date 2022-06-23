W. Clanie Morgan

William Clanie Morgan, 94, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
A celebration of his life and precious memories will be 2 p.m, Friday, June 24, at Robbins First Wesleyan Church, where he was a member. Rev. Cameron Dockery and Rev. Wilson Harris will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pine Rest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, at Kennedy Funeral Home and at other times at the Morgan home.
Clanie was a native of Randolph County. He was a military veteran of the United States Army. He worked as an inspector for the USDA, truck driver, mechanic, part owner of the original M and M service station and Woodmen of the World Insurance salesman.
He was also a member of the Robbins Rescue Squad, owner of W.C. Morgan Septic Tank Installation and Country Acres mobile home park, a trustee for many years at Robbins First Wesleyan Church and all around handy man.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, chasing his grandchildren around the house, driving his self-restored 1964 Comet convertible, mowing and working on his backhoe, traveling the country to places such as Alaska, Nova Scotia and other states out west, watching NASCAR and attending auctions.
Clanie was truly a blessed man with a loving wife and family and he blessed others with his love, knowledge and generosity. His life reflected the scripture from the Bible: “His Lord said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter now into the joy of your lord.’” Matthew 25:23.
He was a faithful Christian man that cared for his family, church and community. Clanie was the son of the late Elias and Lora Boone Morgan. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Anne Morgan; his brothers, Lamon Morgan and Vernie Morgan; sister, Viola Auman; grandchildren, Stephanie Morgan and Steven Morgan; sons-in-law, Bink Hussey and Bobby Martindale.
Clanie is survived by his daughters, Kathy Martindale and Judy Morgan; son, Steve Morgan and wife, Sara; grandchildren, April Lee (Keith), Beth Martindale, Paula Martindale, Joshua Hussey, Bailey Morgan (fiancé Ian) and Zachary Morgan (Madison); great granddaughters, Farrah Ambriz (Brandon), Kayla Enloe, Sydney Lee, Emma Martindale and Rayna Lee; great-great-grandson, Brandon Ambriz; sister, Edith Kennedy (Jack); and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Robbins First Wesleyan, P.O. Box 397, Robbins, NC 27325.
Kennedy Funeral Home is assisting the Morgan Family.
Online condolences may be made at www.pinefunerals.com.
