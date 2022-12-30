Vivian A. Dower

Vivian Ann Snyder Dower, 93, of Pinehurst, passed on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation, in Pinehurst.
Vivian was born on March 9, 1929, in Middletown, Conn., to Thomas Wilfred Snyder and Margaret Olive Carling Snyder. She lived most of her life in Portland, Conn. After leaving Portland High School she worked for Bell Manufacturing and Standard Knapp in Portland. She married Walter Dower Jr. and raised four children, remaining a ‘stay-at-home mom’ as the children grew. She planned the family summer vacations, which were spent at various lakes in New England, and helped her husband, Walt, in building a summer cabin in Maine. She was active in the First Congregational Church of Portland, as a Sunday School teacher and in the Women’s Fellowship.
Vivian was a charter member of the Portland Historical Society and very active in the organization, working with Patricia (Pat) Csere in the early days collecting and sorting historical data and materials, and later helping to organize historical materials and displays at the Ruth Callander House.
Vivian was a Den mother for Pack 15 of the Cub Scouts. She was an avid doll collector and donated a portion of her collection to the North Carolina Museum of Dolls.
Vivian is survived by her beloved husband of 74 years, Walter A. Dower Jr.; and by their three daughters and their spouses, Linda and Mark Masley, of St. Augustine, Fla., Jeanie and Richard Riordan, of Pinehurst, and Debra and Dennis Genovesio, of Portland, Conn. Vivian leaves behind her sister, Roberta Scribner, of Harrison, Maine; and her brother, Thomas Snyder, of Tilton, N.H.
Vivian also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Jennifer Hintz, Katherine LeBoeuf, Matthew Dower, Amy Grady, Christopher and Brian Genovesio, Kelly Cahill, Melissa Davis and Shana Proulx; and she had 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Walter Dower; her grandson, Gabriel Dower; her sister, Louise Ferguson, formerly of Killingworth, Conn.; and her brothers, Randall Snyder, formerly of Portland, Conn., and Ronald Snyder, formerly of Bethel, Maine.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to all of Vivian’s caregivers, especially the Liberty Hospice nurses.
