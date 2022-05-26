Virginia M. Briggs (Ginny), 102, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at TerraBella Assisted Living, in Southport.
She was born in Manchester, Vt., on April 1, 1920, the daughter of Francis and Geneva Mooney, and was raised in the town of Farmington, N.H.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Lt. Charles F. Dolan, U.S.A.F. (killed in action in World War II) and Winston C. Briggs, to whom she was married for 55 years. She is survived by her two sons, Paul and Gary (Leslie) Briggs; and a daughter, Elizabeth Robinson.
After her second marriage, she lived in Methuen, Mass., and later, Andover, Mass., where she raised her family. She worked in a variety of capacities at The Pike School in Andover, Mass., for 24 years, from 1960 to 1984.
In 1984, Ginny and Winn retired to North Carolina, living in Durham prior to settling in Southern Pines, in 1988. Virginia was a volunteer at the former Bon Secours Hospital in Methuen, Mass., and at Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst She was also a member of The Sandhills Club and Women of the Sacred Heart, Pinehurst.
After the loss of Winston, Virginia relocated to The Highlands in Pittsford, N.Y., to be near family. She lived many years in their independent living facility, close by Gary and Leslie. In September 2020, Ginny moved to Southport, near her daughter, Elizabeth.
Virginia devoted her life to her family as a mother, a housewife, a breadwinner and a caregiver. She was always in the background, supportive and loving. She was a woman of quiet demeanor and inner strength that underscored her many accomplishments
We are grateful to the caretakers of TerraBella and Amedysis Hospice who supported mom on her journey.
There will be a memorial service planned at the Village Chapel on Bald Head Island, N.C.
Interment will be at the Spring Grove Cemetery, Andover, Mass.
