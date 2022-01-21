Virginia L. Morgan

Virginia Lee Morgan, 65, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, with her family by her side, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
Ms. Morgan was born Aug. 7, 1956, in Moore County, a daughter of the late Worthy Lee and Frances Furr Morgan. She attended nursing school at Sandhills Community College, and worked as a LPN for many years. Virginia also worked at Beltone, in Aberdeen, as a hearing specialist, and in the textile industry as well.
She was a loving daughter, sister, mother and Nana. She loved her family and was grateful for all the time they spent together. She was especially proud of her daughter, Dawn, and granddaughter Ashlyn, whom she thought the world of.
She enjoyed the outdoors, visiting the beach and also spending time with her beloved pets, especially her dog, Brownie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Brenda Rouse and Worthy Morgan Jr.
Virginia is survived by daughter, Dawn Hardy; granddaughter, Ashlyn Hardy; loving companion, James Brewer; sister, Phyllis Stutts (Richie); brothers, Johnny Morgan (Barbara), James Williams (Kimberly); and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends at Beulah Hill Baptist Church, beginning at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Morgan family.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
