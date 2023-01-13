Virginia A. Meeth

Virginia Anne Broderick Meeth, 82, of Pinehurst, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Virginia Anne was born on Sept. 14, 1940, in Baltimore, Md., to Paul and Virginia McFee Broderick. She had a brother, Paul. Virginia was better known to most of us as Anne.
In 1961, Anne received her associate degree in nursing from the Bon Secours Memorial School of Nursing, in Baltimore. She later went on to receive her certification as a registered nurse. Anne spent her career working in hospitals.
Anne met Harry Meeth III. They were married on June 16, 1962, and were blessed with four children; Dave, LuAnn, Scott and Kelly. Their family eventually grew to include six grandchildren. Anne was totally devoted to her family and put her faith and others first. She was alert to look for the needs of other people and put them before her own.
Anne was a career military wife to her husband, Harry. Throughout his stateside service in the U.S. Army, she was a model Army wife. During unaccompanied tours of duty to Vietnam and Cambodia, she managed the home and family without him. Her support of his career was truly outstanding. For example, during a tour on the staff at West Point, she integrated their four children into the many activities available for dependent children into the West Point community. Upon her husband’s retirement from the Army in 1982, she skillfully adjusted to civilian life.
Anne and Harry became members of Sacred Heart Church in 2004. They were very active in church volunteer work. They both participated in taking Holy Communion to homes and to the hospital in addition to distributing it in the church at Mass. Anne was very active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus and later in the Women of Sacred Heart. They were both adorers in Perpetual Adoration and also served assisting with the RCIA program bringing adults into the Catholic church. For fun, Anne also loved playing bridge and was associated with several local bridge groups.
Anne is survived by Harry, her husband of 60 years; her children, Dave Meeth (Jonie), LuAnn Vergolini, Scott Meeth (Suzo) and Kelly Meeth Bennardo (John); her grandchildren, Jake Meeth, Eley Meeth, Catie Meeth, Derrick Vergolini, Shelby Vergolini and Emily Vergolini.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul T. Broderick Jr.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery.
