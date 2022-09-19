Virgil R. Pickler

Virgil Ray Pickler, 72, of Aberdeen, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at his home.
He was born on March 15, 1950, to the late Henry Hugh Pickler and Nora Price Hardy Pickler.
Virgil was a man who loved the Lord. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending his time with family and friends.
He was proud to have served his country as a United States Marine. He loved being outdoors, especially fishing. He retired after 35 years as a senior lineman from the power company. He was never too busy to assist anyone in need.
He was a lifelong member at Ashley Heights Baptist Church, where he held multiple positions over the years.
Virgil was predeceased by his brothers, Henry Hugh Pickler Jr and Harry Duke Pickler.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Frances Williams Pickler, of 49 years; daughter, Amanda Pickler Buss and husband, Brian; son, Adrian Duke Pickler and wife, Stephanie; grandchildren Conner Ray Buss, Kinley Buss, Maggie Buss, Sadie Buss and Kimber Pickler.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m., at Ashley Heights Baptist Church, Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Ashley Heights Baptist Church Building Fund, 10351 Aberdeen Road, Aberdeen, NC 28315, or to Camp Duncan Girls Camp, P.O. Box 1462, Aberdeen, NC 28315.
Arrangements by Cape Fear Crematory, Inc.
