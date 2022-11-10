Vincent G. Azzariti

Vincent (Vinnie) George Azzariti, 76, born March 20, 1946, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at his home.
Formerly of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., Vinnie worked as a delivery truck driver and was a member of Teamsters 560. For the last 26 years he resided in Southern Pines.
Vinnie was a loving husband to Pam, his wife of over 40 years. He was a loving father and animal lover.
He loved his dog, Rocky (always saving the last bite of his breakfast, lunch and dinner plate for him). He was a devout New York Yankees fan, who loved baseball, classic cars, and playing cards with his friends. Vinnie was proud to be a veteran who served his country as an artilleryman in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Vinnie was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Dorothy Azzariti; and his “lifelong best friend and brother from another mother,” Nilo Dalfol.
Surviving are wife, Pamela (Pam) Azzariti, of the home; daughter, Katie Brown (husband, Jamie) of Robbins; son, Vincent Azzariti Jr. (wife, Phyllis) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two grandchildren, Alysha Azzariti and Anthony Azzariti; two stepgrandchildren, Lucian Brown and Constance Brown; and a brother, James (Jimmy) Azzariti.
His wife Pam and the family would like to thank all of the nurses who cared so dearly for Vinnie over many years. He loved each and every one of you very much.
A celebration of life service is to be held at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines, on Friday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m.
