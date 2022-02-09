Victor G. McMurry

Victor George McMurry, 80, of West End, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Vic was born Oct. 9, 1941, in Flint, Mich., to Harry and Frances McMurry. Vic was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last September, and was determined to enjoy every moment with family, creating amazing memories.
Vic graduated from Sheffield High School (Sheffield, Alabama) in 1959. He went on to the University of Michigan and Georgia Tech to study business administration and mechanical engineering. Following his “adventurous” college career, Vic went into the Navy. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Vic found his calling in banking. He enjoyed each and every minute of being a banker. Vic moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1973.
In 1976, Vic met his wife of 45 years, Debbie, while they worked at the same bank. Vic and Debbie went on to have two children, Krystie and Scott. In 2003 Vic retired from banking. He spent much of his time as a proud member and contributor of the Jamestowne Society, as well as The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), Saramana Chapter Sarasota, Fla., and Sandhills Chapter, Pinehurst During his down time, you could find Vic watching NASCAR races. In 2021 Vic and Debbie moved to West End, to be closer to their grandchildren.
Vic is survived by his loving wife, Debbie; and two children, Krystie Melton (Larry) and Scott McMurry (Allison Daigle); his two grandsons, Patrick and Hunter Melton.
Vic will be buried on Friday, March 18, at 10 a.m., at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Fla.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 27374.
