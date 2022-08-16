Victor E. Kendall

Victor Edward Kendall, 86, entered into heaven on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, after a long illness. He had recently moved with his wife of nearly 66 years, Joan (Whitcomb) Kendall, from Pinehurst, to Scarborough, Maine, to be near family.
Victor was born in Springfield, Vt., Sept. 5, 1935, to E. Hugh and Bertha (Peterson) Kendall. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1953, and the University of Vermont in 1957. He was in ROTC during college, then served in the U.S. Army in El Paso, Texas, in 1959.
Victor worked in the packaging industry, retiring in 2006 as vice president of sales for Smurfit-Stone Container Corporation.
Victor was grateful that, by God’s grace, he was sober for 43 years. He was active in the churches he attended, most recently Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Southern Pines.
Victor is survived by his wife, Joan (Whitcomb) Kendall, whom he married in Springfield, Vt., on Sept. 1, 1956; his three daughters, Lisa Kendall, of Charlotte, Lauri Damiani (Nick), of Scarborough, Maine; Leslie Kendall (Tom Dale), of Georgetown, Colo.; his three grandchildren, Tom Damiani (Sveta), of Chicago, Jenni Dewhurst (Toby) of Scarborough, Maine, and Dr. Michael Damiani (Anne Marie), of Cooperstown, N.Y.; his four great-grandchildren, Eilish, Finn, Aveline and Caroline.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Jimmy Fund or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland, ME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.