Vickie F. Wolters

Vickie Flowers Wolters, 83, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A graveside service is planned for Thursday, Dec. 16, 1 p.m., at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Southern Pines, N.C.
Born on Oct. 22, 1938, in Birmingham, Ala., Vickie was the daughter of the late Luther Hicks Stinson and Nora Lee Flowers Stinson. She is a graduate of Fletcher Academy in Fletcher, N.C. (Class of 1956) where she met her future husband and many lifelong friends.
Vickie settled in Haymarket, Va., where she built a home, raised her family, and had a life-long career in health care. As a registered nurse for over 42 years, she spent her life caring for others. Vickie retired from Prince William County Hospital in 2002.
She was strong in Christian faith and family, and held a lifelong love for animals. She truly enjoyed the outdoors, including the mountains and the beach, gardening, and travel.
Vickie is survived by her husband of 62 years, William Wesley Wolters Jr; sisters, Mary Stinson McKee, and Sarah Stinson Devine and husband, John; her son, Jeffrey Lee Wolters and wife, Paige; her grandchildren, Dylan Scott Lord, William Luke Wolters, and Ainslee Britt Wolters; and many beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and great-grand nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Vickie was preceded in death by her sons, William Wesley Wolters III and Joseph Britt Wolters.
Flowers are welcomed, but in lieu of, memorial contributions may be made in Vickie’s name to the ASPCA or any local Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
