Vickie E. Haddock

Vickie Elizabeth Smith Haddock passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Pinehurst, in the presence of her family, after battling cancer for five years. She was 66 years old and loved by many.
Vickie was born May 2, 1955, into the loving family of Daniel Lenwood and Elizabeth (Lib) Smith, of Lumberton. She was a little sister to brother, Danny Smith, and a twin to brother, Rickie Smith. She grew up swimming in the Lumber River with her brothers, riding horses and playing in the fields on her family farm. Throughout high school she enjoyed playing piano in the Raft Swamp Baptist Church and was a member of the GA’s.
Vickie became a stepmother to Scott when she and Wayne Haddock were married on June 29, 1985, in Fayetteville, at Wayne’s boyhood home surrounded by family and friends. They moved to Pinehurst, in 1986, and were blessed with the birth of their son, Brandon, on Nov. 19, 1987.
The couple owns Pinehurst Homes Inc. and owned Pinehurst Photography, which provided the family with a new hobby, NASCAR photography. For many years they travelled track to track in an RV, taking photos and enjoying the company of the many friends they met along the way.
Vickie graduated from Pembroke High School, in the class of 1974, and UNC Pembroke in the class of 1982. She served as an internal auditor for the state of North Carolina, the town of Southern Pines, the Moore County Board of Education, and retired as the director of internal auditing for the NCDOC. She spent her retirement years helping the family business as well.
As the years passed, the couple found themselves spending more and more time at their house in Holden Beach. Vickie, who loved hosting, invited folks from all walks of life to share in the sun and fun, which quickly led to the creation of the famous Windy Point gang.
Vickie had a strong work ethic and a deep love for her family and friends. She most enjoyed traveling, hosting and conversation, yet her greatest joy was her grandchildren, Audrey Rose, Briar Henry and Josephine Lee. Vickie could make a friend with anyone at any time and if she loved you, she made sure you knew it.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne, of Pinehurst; her son, Brandon and daughter in-law, Ashley, along with their children, Briar and Josephine; her stepson, Scott and daughter in-law, Jaime, and their daughter, Audrey, of Raleigh. She also leaves behind her father, Lenwood Smith, of Lumberton; her brother, Danny, and her twin brother, Rickie and his wife, Connie Smith.
A service for Vickie will be held at the Village Chapel in Pinehurst, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst, on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall at Village Chapel prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her childhood church Raft Swamp Baptist Church of Lumberton, P.O. BOX 1314, Lumberton, NC 28359.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
