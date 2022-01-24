Vestoria W. Groomes

Vestoria Williams Groomes, 89, of Pinebluff, formerly of Southern Pines, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at her residence.
She is survived by her children, Vondra York-Brown, Audrey Williams, Charles and Mark York; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 31, at 1 p.m., at Carthage Church Of Christ, 560 Union Church Road, in Carthage. A walk-through viewing will be held Monday, Jan. 31, 12-1 p.m., at the church. Face masks and social distancing are required for these indoor events.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Southern Pines.
