Vera W. Marion

Vera Wood Marion, 101, of Vass, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Pinehurst Health and Rehab, in Pinehurst, surrounded by her loving family.

Vera enjoyed working in her flowers and helping others, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Her achievements in life were numerous, but she will be remembered as a woman of God who loved everyone and everyone loved her as well. She will be greatly missed.

Vera was born in Dobson, on June 16, 1920, to the late Joseph Early and Lundia Caudle Wood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Marion; sons, Roger and Wade Marion; sisters, Katie Boaz and Mary Burgess; brothers, Jesse and Verrel Wood; grandsons, Hilton, Allen, Paul and Danny Marion and David Yarborough.

She is survived by her children, Harold Marion (Bonnie), of Carthage, Wanda Ring (Lewis), of Lakeview, David Marion (Teresa), of West End; daughter-in-law, Patsy Marion, of Cameron; 20 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and 27 great-great-grandchildren.

A going home celebration will be held Monday, June 6, at 12 p.m., at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with Lewis Ring and Pastor Tom Everette officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 11 until 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Pineywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Cameron.

Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.

The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, in Vass.

