Velma M. Walker

Velma McDougald Walker, 58, of Raeford, departed this life Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Freeman Walker Jr.; daughters, Margo Hooper (Jason), Shartrise McDougald-McCutchen (Harold Tremaine); sons, William Blue Jr. (Sarah) and Magnus Blue (Liz); sisters, Carolyn Hill, Lorine Spelman (Reginald), Mona Ratliff (Lawrence) and Georgia Ann McDougald Hunt; brother, James McDougald (Althea) and Burnis McDougald; six grandchildren; with one grandchild on the way; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m., at Christ's Way Community Church, 15767 U.S. 15-501 S., Aberdeen. Interment will follow at Berkley Community Cemetery, 498 Glasgow St., Aberdeen.
A visitation will be held 12 noon to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, at Purcell Funeral Home, 953 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Aberdeen. The family will be present from 6 to 7 p.m.
