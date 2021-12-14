Triston O'Connor

Triston Michael O’Connor, 17, of West End, was called home to be with our Lord Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, and friend.

Triston is survived by loving parents, Nicki and Mike O’Connor; sisters, Halie and Keara; maternal grandparents, Anna and Stephen Marr; paternal grandparents, Cathy and Gary White; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; his girlfriend, fellow Scouts, Civil Air Patrol members, his youth group and Christ Community Church leaders, as well as countless friends.

Triston was a senior at Sandhills Theater Arts Renaissance School and was dual enrolled at Sandhills Community College. He dreamed of one day putting his endless curiosity to good use and becoming an aerospace engineer.

Triston was very active in Boy Scouts and had recently completed his Eagle Scout project. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and was a certified Search and Rescue technician. He had also been honored with the Billy Mitchell Award.

Triston had many passions in life. He was a talented guitar player in his youth group praise band. He

was exceptionally gifted in painting, sketching, woodworking and anything that allowed his creative

spirit to shine through. He loved listening to music as much as he enjoyed creating it. He was known to belt out a classic Frank Sinatra ballad - with no warning - to those around him.

Triston was enthusiastic about life and his love of trying new things knew no bounds. He enjoyed riding ATV’s, water sports and anything else that sparked the daredevil side of him. His fearless nature, coupled with his infamous clumsiness, were the cause of multiple trips to the E.R. (“Don’t worry, we have insurance!” he’d say). Triston “could not walk flat ground” without tripping, but you would often find him at the top of a tree or running across the rooftop. He was brave, strong, and not afraid of anything...except maybe stairs.

Triston had three great loves: His relationship with Christ, which had grown immensely within the last

year; his adoring family and loyal friends who loved, guided, and supported him while allowing him to

be the intelligent, kind, compassionate, old soul that he was; and the place where he felt the most at

peace, the great outdoors. Triston had a special connection with nature, the land, and animals, and the pond on his family’s property was where he spent his free time, fishing and talking to God.

Triston’s life was cut tragically short. We all lost something very, very special. But Triston’s legacy will

continue on in the countless lives he touched. He impacted everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His notorious charm, his immeasurable talent, his intense love, his resilient strength blessed so many lives. Triston’s physical body may be gone but his spirit lives on in the warm summer breeze blowing through his sisters’ hair, the morning sunrise shining through the pines onto his father’s face, and the brisk air on a cool winter’s night where his mother will feel the presence of her sweet, winter child. Triston’s spirit is with us all. And when we miss him more than words could ever express, we can go down to the pond, pray to God, and talk to our Triston.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 12 - 2 p.m., a service will begin at 2 p.m. Both

visitation and service will be held at Christ Community Church, 220 Campground Road, West End, NC 27376.

Memorial donations can be made in Triston’s name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Moore County, PO Box 4823, Pinehurst, NC 28374.

Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.

