Tracy W. Gautier

Tracy Wade Gautier, 68, of Vass, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home.
Tracy was born in Virginia on Dec. 26, 1953, to the late Lloyd Junior and Jean Rutherford Gautier. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Richardson Gautier; daughter, Courtney Jean Gautier; son, Jonathan Stacy Gautier; sister, Cathy Gautier Johnson; and brother, Terry Gautier.
Tracy spent his working career in construction. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children, Crystal Robertson (Kenneth), of Albemarle, Caitlin Gautier (fiancé Austin), of Vass, Danny Gautier (Jessica), of Vass, Tracy Gautier (Brandi), of Cameron, Chris Spivey, of Sanford; sisters, Brenda Symes (Rob), Judy Johnson (Jerry), Kaye Spivey (Bo), Rhonda Martin (David); brothers, Ray Gautier (Tammy), Randy Gautier and Jeff Gautier; 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and a furry friend, Nala.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 25, at 3 p.m., at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Bill Vaughn and Pastor Steve Rosser officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 2 until 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Johnson Grove Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.
