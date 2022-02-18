Tommy L. Handy

Tommy L. Handy, 70, of Carthage, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his home. 

A native of Randolph County, he was a son of the late Posey Lee and Lillie East Handy. He attended N.C. State and Campbell University, where he earned his master’s degree. Early in life he worked for the Carthage Rescue Squad and Carthage Police Department. He later went to work with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department, where he retired as a captain. After his law enforcement career, Tommy enjoyed working with Sandhills Cycle Center and eating at Pete’s Family Restaurant. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jamie Handy. 

He is survived by his son, Jason Handy, of Carthage; his siblings, Jerry Handy and wife, Carol, of Asheboro, Judy Speight and husband, George, of Ramsuer, Phyllis Swaney, of Asheboro and Brenda Hines; grandchildren, Alexis Handy and Seth Faulk; two great-grandchildren; and the mother of his children, Wanda Cox Handy.

A private graveside service will be held at Maple Springs Baptist Church in Seagrove where he will be buried with his parents. 

Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Handy family. 

Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days