Tommy L. Handy, 70, of Carthage, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his home.
A native of Randolph County, he was a son of the late Posey Lee and Lillie East Handy. He attended N.C. State and Campbell University, where he earned his master’s degree. Early in life he worked for the Carthage Rescue Squad and Carthage Police Department. He later went to work with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department, where he retired as a captain. After his law enforcement career, Tommy enjoyed working with Sandhills Cycle Center and eating at Pete’s Family Restaurant.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jamie Handy.
He is survived by his son, Jason Handy, of Carthage; his siblings, Jerry Handy and wife, Carol, of Asheboro, Judy Speight and husband, George, of Ramsuer, Phyllis Swaney, of Asheboro and Brenda Hines; grandchildren, Alexis Handy and Seth Faulk; two great-grandchildren; and the mother of his children, Wanda Cox Handy.
A private graveside service will be held at Maple Springs Baptist Church in Seagrove where he will be buried with his parents.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Handy family.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
