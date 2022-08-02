Tommie S. Haskins, 98, passed peacefully at Brookhaven Assisted Living, in Pinehurst, on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Born in Holmes County, Fla., on March 13, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Johnny and Laura Edwards Spann.
After her high school graduation, Tommie went on to serve her country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Following her honorable discharge from service, she returned to Florida and married U.S. Navy pilot Harold Powell. His military career took the two of them from Florida to England, Ohio and California, before a career with NASA brought them back to Florida.
Tommie got her real estate license in 1972, a career that lasted for many years.
In the late 1970s, she married Jack Haskins, a professor at the University of Tennessee. She would return to Cape Canaveral in the late 1980s, before relocating to Moore County, in 2020, to be closer to her family. Tommie was a determined and strong willed woman. She lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed listening to music and loved to dance.
In addition to her parents, Tommie was predeceased by her daughter, Linda Moorhead (2016); and a grandson, Troy Moorhead (1999).
Tommie is survived by her daughters, Sharon Williams and her husband, Scott, and Joanna Billington and her husband, Jeff. She was the grandmother of Melody Edwards and her husband, Nate, and Megan Hogan and her husband, Patrick. Tommie was also survived by her five great–grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
