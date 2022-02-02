Todd J. Killian Sr.

Todd Jeffrey Killian Sr., 60, of Pinehurst, passed away at FirstHealth Hospice House on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, after battling pancreatic cancer.
Todd was born in Hickory, on Nov. 1, 1961, and grew up in Rockingham.
Todd was a long-time member of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America. Over the years he worked at many golf courses throughout the Southeast, including The Honors Course, in Ooltewah, Tenn.; Seminole Golf Club, in Juno Beach, Fla.; Bloody Point Golf Club, in Daufuskie Island, S.C.; Grandfather Golf and Country Club, in Linville; and The Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst.
Todd loved his family. He loved playing and teaching the game of golf, and enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially with the family dogs.
Todd is survived by his mother, Linda Gail Killian; his children, Kate (Joe) Chambers, Jeffrey Killian and Charlie (Grace) Killian; his grandchildren, Claude Chambers and Dawn Chambers: his prior spouse, Tamsey Killian; his siblings, Kelly Killian and Bryan Killian; and his nieces and nephews, Maddison Sutton, Sydnee (Taylor) Potter, Samuel Sutton, Bailey Killian and Taylor Killian; and his grand-nephew, Keegan Scott Potter. Todd was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Rayford Killian.
In lieu of flowers, Todd’s family requests that donations be made in his honor to PGA REACH Initiatives (pgareach.org/donate) or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org).
The family will be gathering at a later date to honor Todd. If you wish to send any memories, letters, or sentiments to be read during their celebration, please mail them to AVENUE Store c/o Kate Chambers 104 S Cherokee Ave., Dothan, AL 36301.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
