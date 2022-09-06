Tina Viscuso, 75, of Seven Lakes West, passed peacefully at the FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Rosaria (Lombardo) LaRosa. As a young lady, Tina started working with her father in the family business as a hairdresser. On July 18, 1965, she married John Viscuso. In 1967 they opened their own beauty parlor in Baldwin, N.Y. (on Long Island). In 1971 they moved to Merrick, N.Y. (on Long Island) and raised their two children, John and Tara. After their retirement in 2002, Tina and John moved to the Poconos, before relocating to Seven Lakes West in 2009, to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren.
Tina gave her time willingly and selflessly. She joined the Women of Seven Lakes and had volunteered as Mrs. Claus during Christmas events in Seven Lakes West. She was a member of Sacred Heart church, where she acted as a Eucharistic minister.
Tina was a very vibrant, caring, warm and loving person to all she knew, near and far. She had a fierce love for her family. She left her mark on everyone she met. If you knew her as a friend or met on line at a store, you considered your self blessed. Everyone she met could see her beautiful aura. She loved playing games but was the canasta queen.
Tina is survived by her husband of 57 years, John Viscuso. She was the mother of John Viscuso and wife, Vinaiya, and Tara Viscuso and fiancé, Mike Fischetti. She was the sister of Andrew LaRosa and wife, Valerie, and Anne LoPalo and husband, Michael. Tina is also survived by her grandchildren, Brianna and Angelina; and her precious great–granddaughter, Lilia. She leaves behind her precious emotional support dog, Sami, that she adopted after her grandson, Thomas, passed away in 2011. Tina is now reunited with her grandson, Thomas, in heaven.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 12 p.m.
