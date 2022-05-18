Timothy P. May of Jasper, Ga., tragically left this world Saturday, May 7, 2022. Born Feb. 7,1985, Tim was loved by all he met and had a charm and charisma that most can only dream of possessing.
The son of an Air Force master sergeant, Tim spent his childhood at Charleston Air Force Base, S.C. He loved playing in the ocean and at the lake with his siblings, and enjoyed many Little League games and swim team events. He was a natural at the butterfly stroke.
In 2002, Tim moved with his family to Southern Pines. He attended Pinecrest High School, where he swam and wrestled competitively. He also served proudly as part of Pinecrest Air Force JROTC, graduating in 2004, as the NC-43 cadet group commander. As a young man, Tim grew up in church and accepted Jesus as his Savior, which gives his grieving parents great comfort as they move forward in this life without him.
Tim entered the United States Marine Corps in 2004, serving proudly on multiple combat deployments to the Middle East as part of the Global War on Terror, and achieved the rank of sergeant. Upon separating from the Marines, he learned the beautiful art of farming on his Georgia property, selling the bounty of his hard work at the Jasper Farmer’s Market. He was also involved with HERO Agriculture, a nonprofit helping military veterans gain renewed purpose through farming.
Tim loved helping people and was a stranger to no one. He always extended a kind word or helping hand, fostering easy friendships with those who met and came to love him.
The son of Jim and Lynn May, of Southern Pines, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Apryl; and two daughters, McKynzie and Rylee. He is survived by his brother, Matt; and two adoring sisters, Briana and Megan; along with four nephews and four nieces; and by his two grandmothers, Evelyn May and Anita Stuart. Tim also leaves behind an entire U.S.M.C. family whom he treasured, and many friends he admired.
In remembrance of Tim’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Hero Agriculture at http://www.heroag.com.
Tim’s celebration of life will be Saturday, June 4, at Sandhills Presbyterian Church, 650 Pee Dee Road, Southern Pines, NC.
Tim’s final resting place will be Arlington National Cemetery, with inurnment to take place at a later date to be determined.
Cagle Funeral Home, of Jasper, Ga., is honored to serve the May family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.