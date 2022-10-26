Tiffany L. Brady

Tiffany Lauren Brady, 30 of Bennett, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Benson.
She was born on Jan. 21, 1992, in Randolph County, to Thomas Leon Brady Jr. and Tammy Corene Thompson Brady. She was a graduate of North Moore High School class of 2010 and attended Sandhills Community College. Tiffany worked several years for both city and county emergency services as a telecommunicator for Southern Pines Police Department, Chatham County Emergency Services and Moore County Emergency Service.
She and her mother and sister, Ashley, co-owned and operated Charmed Salon in Southern Pines. Tiffany had a big love for animals and animal rescue. She leaves behind her very cherished fur babies, Brooke and Rocky. Tiffany enjoyed spending time at the beach.
In addition to her parents, Tiffany is survived by her two sisters, Ashley Gore and her husband, Stephen, of Jackson Springs, and Jamie Kirkman, of Liberty; a niece, Kirsten Stovall; and two nephews, Jackson and Easton Kirkman; and her maternal grandmother, Ruby Thompson, of Denton.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ray Thompson; and her paternal grandparents, Thomas Leon Brady and Esther Rich Brady.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5946 Pleasant Grove Road, Bennett, NC 27208. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Tiffany requested that memorial contributions be made to Unchaining Moore Dogs, 3252 Murdocksville Road, West End, NC 27376.
