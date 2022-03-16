Thomas W. Ryan

Thomas William Ryan, 90, of Scituate, Mass., formerly long time resident of Pinehurst, and Shelton, Conn., passed away peacefully, at home, after an illness on the morning of Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. He was the devoted husband of the late Jean Eleanor (Crowley) Ryan, with whom he shared nearly 70 years of marriage.
Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Thomas Francis and Beatrice (Elliott) Ryan. He was a graduate of William C. Bryant High School, New York City. He proudly served his country stateside in the U.S. Navy during the time of the Korean War. Tom worked his way up in the combustion engineering industry from draftsman to sales, before retiring from Peabody Engineering, based in Stamford, Conn., in 1996.
He and Jean met and married in New York City, before moving to Astoria, in Queens, N.Y., where they started their family, later moving to raise their children in Shelton, Conn. They lived there until 1996, when they relocated to Pinehurst, where they lived happily among the pines and lakes until Jean’s illness and ultimate passing in August of 2019.
Tom, an understated, quiet man enjoyed music, tennis and golf. He was a devoted football fan. The most enjoyable activity he pursued at his homes in both Shelton and Pinehurst was his passion for his yard: mowing, trimming, planting, the works. He felt great pride and satisfaction from countless hours spent on the weekends, and even more following his retirement.
Jean passed away in August of 2019, leaving a void in Tom’s life. He moved to Scituate, Mass., to be with his son John in the summer of 2020, and lived there for the rest of his days.
He is survived by his sons, Thomas Dennis Ryan, of Concord, N.H., and John Gerard Ryan, of Scituate. He was grandfather to Julie Alejandra Ryan, of Miami Beach, Fla., Margot Alana Ryan, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Jared John Ryan, of Miami Beach, Fla.; brother in law to Margaret Crowley Watkins, of New Castle, Pa., and the late Dorothy Crowley, of New York, N.Y., Dennis Joseph Crowley, of Gresham, Ore., and Helen Crowley Kizmann, of New Castle, Pa.
Services are omitted at this time. For online guestbook, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, Scituate, Mass.
