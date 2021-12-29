Thomas “TJ” McCain Jr., 29, of Southern Pines, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. McCain is survived by his children, Thomas Kelly McCain III, and Jeramiah Latrell McCain; parents, Thomas Sr. and stepmother, Patricia; siblings, LaBradford McCrimmon, and Brandon and LaBrittia McCain; stepsisters, Sherita Hood and Dakoriya Coleman; stepbrother, Leroy Coleman; and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m., at Christ’s Way Community Church, 15767 US Highway 15-501, Aberdeen. A walk-through viewing will be held immediately prior to the service, from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church. Face masks and social distancing are required for these indoor events. Interment will follow at Berkley Community Cemetery, Aberdeen.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home, Southern Pines.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
