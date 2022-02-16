Thomas T. Brown

Thomas Toohey Brown, 73, of Pinehurst, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his home.
Born in Kingston, Pa,, on Sept. 18, 1948, a son of Thomas and Lilian Madigan Brown. The family moved several times in Pennsylvania, including a move to Pittsburgh, through which Tom became a lifelong Pirates and Steelers fan.
The family settled in Wilmington, Del., where Tom graduated from Malvern Prep and the University of Delaware. Tom was in the ROTC program, attended basic training at Fort Benning, and served in the National Guard in Pennsylvania.
Tom met his wife, Sue, at the University of Delaware, and they made their home in Pennsylvania, where Tom worked in sales, initially for Proctor & Gamble and later for KYW-TV in Philadelphia. He started a successful photography business, in 1982, as a self-taught photographer. He began by photographing runners, sailing, and bicycling amateur races – anything with an identifying number. He quickly expanded to professional sporting events including the U.S. Tennis Open, Super Bowls, and NASCAR. He also photographed hundreds of corporate events, family gatherings and weddings. He started working in Pinehurst, in 1990, where his work included the Shell Wonderful World of Golf, the Tour Championship, the North & South Amateur, Women’s and Men’s U.S. Opens and numerous other tournaments.
Although soft-spoken, he could converse with anyone and everyone and make them feel comfortable. Always the gentleman, he never said a critical word about anyone and he never complained.
He loved golf, skiing and traveling, and even loved driving weekly back and forth between Pinehurst and Philadelphia for over 30 years.
Tom is survived by his wife, Sue, of 48 years; sisters, Barbara and Jane; brothers, Greg and Mark; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and brothers-in-law, Jim, Gary and Dan.
Special thank you to hospice and the wonderful caregivers who always brought a smile to his face.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Duffy Augustinian Scholars Fund at Malvern Preparatory School, 418 South Warren Ave., Malvern, PA 19355.
A Mass and celebration of life ceremony will be held Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, in Pinehurst. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
