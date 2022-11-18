Thomas S. Deans

Thomas Shelton Deans (affectionately known as Pop Pop) of Jackson Springs, passed away peacefully, at the age of 96, on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
He was born Feb. 15, 1926, in Halifax County, to the late Shelton Deans and Mary Brown. He grew up in Jackson Springs, attended West End High School, and joined the U.S Navy in 1943. He served aboard the U.S.S. Martin (DE-30) in the South Pacific during World War II, where he was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, China Service Medal and the Philippine Liberation Medal. After World War II he met the love of his life, Yvonne, and in 1949 they were married in Key West, Fla., where he was stationed at the Naval Air Station.
During his 20-year Naval career, he was additionally stationed aboard the U.S.S. Tanner (AGS-15), U.S.S. Tutuilla (ARG-4), U.S.S. Haynesworth (DD-700) and U.S.S. Recovery (ARS-43). He was also stationed at the Rhine River Patrol in Schierstein, Germany, and the Armed Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Va.
After his retirement from the Navy, he studied for and attained his second mate license from the U.S. Coast Guard. He worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as second mate aboard the USACE Dredge Essayons, and later as a supervisor at Fort Norfolk at Norfolk, Va.
After his retirement from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, he and Yvonne returned to his boyhood home of Jackson Springs. Pop regaled his family with stories about his life here many years ago as a boy and farmer. His family lived without electricity, he would ride his horse, Darby, to the store to trade eggs for coffee, and would swim and wash in Drowning Creek. He had a true love of animals, evidenced by all the abandoned dogs and cats who were immediately welcomed as part of the family.
He took great pride in returning the land to its native longleaf pine, coming to understand the importance of conserving the unique Sandhills pine barrens. Under his conservation efforts, his beloved home and forest can be enjoyed and cherished for generations to come, a true legacy left for all.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Yvonne. He is survived by his son, Thomas J. Deans; daughter, Leslie K. Thiel (Bob); six grandchildren, Tracy Deans, Elycia Atkinson (Seth), Thomas A. Deans (Ashley), Leah Thiel, Rose Thiel, Katherine Colberg (Chris); four great-grandchildren, Lahna Scholz, Rhett Henegar, Marshall Atkinson and Julian Deans.
We would like to thank both the staff of FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, especially Kathy, Janice, Victoria, Jamie; and Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s Dr. Mike Antil for the exceptional care they provided.
Services will be private.
To honor his memory, please donate to Three Rivers Land Trust, 204 E Innes St., Suite 280, Salisbury, NC 28144; FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst NC, 28374; or Jackson Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 6244 N.C. 73, Jackson Springs, NC 27281.
