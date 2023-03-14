Thomas P. Wood Jr.

Thomas Phillips Wood Jr., 74, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home, in Pinehurst.
Tom was born on Feb. 26, 1949, in Rockingham, the son of the late Thomas Phillips Wood and Elizabeth Coble Teague. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Beukema Wood; brother, Lawrence McNeil Wood; stepfathers, O Temple Sloan and Dr. Kenan Williams.
Surviving are his children, Phillip Wood (Kristy), of Raleigh, Kate Chapman, of Raleigh, Marianne Bowman (Andrew), of Raleigh; seven grandchildren, Libby Wood, MP Wood, Kacky Chapman, Wood Chapman, Mac Chapman, Baker Bowman, CeCe Bowman; brothers, David Wood (Susan), of Pinehurst, O Temple Sloan Jr. (Carolyn), of Raleigh, C. Hamilton Sloan (Ann), of Morehead City, and their children, Carson Henline (Chuck), Temple Sloan III (Joy), Mark Sloan (Sandi), Hamilton Sloan (Hannah), Avery Knight (David), and their families.
Tom graduated from Rockingham High School in 1967, where he was class president, and from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1971, with a degree in business administration. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. His high school friends and fraternity brothers had always meant so much to him, and he enjoyed staying in touch with all of them and their families. Tom was a proud and loving father and grandfather. He was a historian, outdoorsman and a devoted Tar Heel. He leaves us with a legacy, that we can carry on, as storytellers like him.
Tom married Linda Beukema, in 1971, and went to work for Cone Mills, in New York City, and then in Atlanta, Ga. Tom also enjoyed many years with the family business, Wood’s 5 & 10 stores, and then with Wood Brothers, a wholesale apparel company with his brother, David.
Tom was a longtime Presbyterian. He served his church as an elder at First Presbyterian Church, in Rockingham, and helped lead the capital campaign in fundraising.
A memorial service to celebrate Tom will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 11:30 a.m., at Community Presbyterian Church, 125 Everette Road, Pinehurst, officiated by Rev. Rod Stone and the Rev. Dr. Donald Frampton. Join the family after the service for a reception at the home of David and Susan Wood, CCNC, 30 Roaring Gap Circle, in Pinehurst.
Memorials may be made to Community Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1449, Pinehurst, NC 28370; First Presbyterian Church, 904 Fayetteville Road, Rockingham, NC 28379; or Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta, Attention: Rick Zyczkiewicz, 210 N. Columbia St., Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
