Thomas P. Porter

Thomas Patrick Porter, a resident of Southern Pines for the past 16 years and formerly of Point Pleasant Beach, N.J., passed away Monday, March 14, 2022.
Born in Elizabeth, N.J., on April 17, 1938, Tom leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Virginia Porter; and their eight children, 11 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Tom was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Elizabeth, N.J., and Seton Hall University. He taught at St. Peter’s Parochial School, in Point Pleasant Beach and, later, history at Point Pleasant Boro High School, where he also coached basketball. Afterward, he owned the Point Pleasant Garden Center, in Point Pleasant, for 36 years. He was an active member of his local Rotary Club and briefly served as a Point Pleasant Beach town council member.
An ordained deacon of the Roman Catholic Church, Tom served as the Catholic chaplain for East Jersey State Prison in Rahway, N.J., for several years and, later, at Saint Joseph of the Pines, an assisted living facility in Southern Pines. He also served as a deacon at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, in Point Pleasant Beach, and at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, in Southern Pines. In these ministries Tom touched many lives through his faith, humor and generosity. All who knew him held him in high esteem both personally and professionally.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mary Porter; as well as his siblings, Ralph Porter and Mary Anne Lyons.
In addition to his wife, Virginia; Tom is survived by their daughters, Jill Herman (Thomas), Beth Gaddis (Len), Cynthia McCarthy, Amy Gabriel (Brian), Christy Millar (John), Alison Spencer (Doug), Meghan Porter; and son, Thomas Porter; his 11 grandchildren, Sean, Kate and Aedan Herman; Grace, Christopher and Virginia McCarthy, Alice Gaddis, Ana and John Paul Spencer, and Gabrielle and Harry Millar; and his great- grandchildren, Harper and Hayes Herman. His surviving siblings include Elizabeth Russamanno (Frank), Theresa Wilson (Robert), Richard Porter (Carol), and Kathleen Jobes (Karl). Tom also leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a wake on Wednesday, March 23, from 4-7 p.m., at Pable-Evertz Funeral Home, 901 Beaver Dam Road, Point Pleasant, N.J.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 24, at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, 406 Forman Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.
The family requests that those who wish to remember Tom make a donation to Feeling Swell Foundation, 2110 Main Street, Suite 303, Santa Monica, CA 90405, in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
