Thomas Michael “MicK” Magers, 94, formerly of Whispering Pines, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Dunedin. Fla.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Joanne Barshis, of Pinehurst; a niece, Debra Kidd and husband, Ron; great-nieces, Ashley Matthews and husband, Derrick, and their daughter, Emma; and Christine Southern and husband, Tyler.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Magers, and his second wife, Cookie Magers.
A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, at Bethesda Cemetery, in Aberdeen, with Rev. Archie Stevens officiating.
