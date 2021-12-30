Thomas L. Cox

Thomas “Tommy” Lee Cox, 79, of Cameron, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Jan. 2, at 3 p.m. at Open Arms Community Church, with Pastor John Brown and Pastor Larry White officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 2 to 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery, with honors by the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Tommy was born in Lee County on March 11, 1942, to the late Zebulon Vance Cox Sr. and Nolie Thomas Cox. He had over 15 years of service with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department, 15 years as an A.B.C. Law Officer and six years part-time with the Vass Police Department.
Tommy was a proud member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and was an avid Wake Forest Fan. He enjoyed working in his vegetable garden, collecting arrowheads, fishing and working with his animal on his farm. He had a ministry supplying shuts-ins with fire wood. He dearly loved his family, country and community. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Linda Bunnell Cox; sons, Zeb Cox and wife, Vicky, of Cameron, Adam Hutchens and wife, Carrie, of Carthage; sister, Charlene McNeill, of Carthage; brothers, Zebulon Vance Cox Jr., of Shallotte, Dexter Cox and wife, Ruby, of Cameron.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Tommy Cox to North Carolina Baptist Men Disaster Relief, P O Box 1107, Cary, North Carolina 27512 or visit www.baptistsonmisson.org.
Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Vass.
