Thomas J. Miller

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Thomas Joseph Miller, of Laurinburg, who passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the age of age 74. Tom was affectionately known by family and friends as T.S., and he later earned the coveted title of Papa Miller by his six treasured grandchildren.
He was born on Nov. 10, 1948, in Chicago, and grew up in Lake Forest, Ill. Tom attended St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minn. Later the Miller family lived in the suburbs of Chicago (Hinsdale and Homewood) for many years before heading south. Laurinburg became home in 1982, where he spent his career at Forester Textile Mills, Inc. for over 40 years, most notably as president for the latter half of his career.
An avid dog lover, especially of golden retrievers, Tom spoiled his pets almost as much as he did his grandchildren. He loved to see how many grandchildren could climb up with him in his favorite recliner to watch TV.
Papa Miller will be remembered for his legendary blueberry pancakes. He loved great food, especially roast beef and Yorkshire pudding. Tom always said the only thing green he enjoyed eating was green M&M's.
Tom was a talented carpenter, and he loved spending his time in his workshop creating anything from cradles to kitchen cabinets. Tom was also an avid boater and fisherman and always looked forward to his annual 1800-mile trek to Canada and back for over 25 years with his longtime fishing buddies. He enjoyed traveling to Europe and all around the U.S. while taking his famous "short cuts".
He is survived by his beloved companion of 28 years, Pamela Bradley; as well as his children, Patricia Riggs (Heath) and Thomas Joseph Miller Jr. (Jennifer); and six grandchildren, Caden, Finley, Patrick, Delaney, Donovan and Brennen. He also is survived by his siblings, Donald Miller Jr., Judy Skinner, Gretchen Day and Susan Miller.
Tom was preceded in death by his late wife, Lynn Miller; and his parents, Donald and Elsa Miller. He leaves behind many loving relatives and friends.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
