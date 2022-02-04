Thomas Henry Van de Riet, 74, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Born in Detroit, Mich., on July 1, 1947, he was the son of the late Garrett and Bernadine Dieleman Van de Riet. After his high school graduation, he attended Wayne State University.

On July 1, 1966, Tom married his lifelong sweetheart, Ms. Betty Van Zanten. The two would move to western Michigan, where Tom started selling mobile homes at 18 years old. In 1974, the two relocated to Venice, Fla. This is when his career took off. Tom was an entrepreneur and highly motivated.

While in Florida, Tom opened a furniture store that mainly serviced the manufactured home retirement communities. A few years later Tom would sell the furniture store and move to North Carolina, in 1984. Later that year, Tom would open and run Homes by Vanderbuilt, in Sanford, and become a pioneer in the modular housing industry.

Tom was, above all else, a Christian man. He was modest and generous, never seeking the spotlight or personal recognition. He attended the Bible Tabernacle Church, in Whispering Pines, for several years and more recently, New Covenant Church in Carthage.

Tom is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Van de Riet. He was the father of Jon Van de Riet, wife Heather, and Chris Van de Riet, wife Amy. Tom is also survived by his two grandchildren, Ginnie and Cole Van de Riet. He was the brother of Bob Van de Riet and the late William “Bill” Van de Riet.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days