Thomas G. Ivester, “Tom,” of Aberdeen, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, just shy of his 90th birthday.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1932, son of the late Virgil Lamar and Rosa Mae (Burdette) Ivester in South Carolina.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 1:05 pm
Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years, Fern (Bendle); daughter, Hollie, of Aberdeen; son, Tom (wife, Alice), of Chapel Hill; and grandchildren, Gwyneth and Cole, of Chapel Hill.
Tom was a staunch champion for those in need of advocacy and support; the underserved and underrepresented, environmental causes and the protection of animals. Tom supported many charities that advance these causes, and was a member of The Sierra Club, The Nature Conservancy and several others.
Without question, Tom’s greatest passion was serving inmates within the correctional system and those with alcohol or drug addictions. His dedication to the service of others was evidenced in both his professional and personal life. He retired after working 39 years for the N.C. Department of Correction, as an administrator, with the last 15 years serving as the state director of the Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation and Treatment Program in Raleigh. Tom developed this highly effective treatment program for inmates and led its proposal and eventual approval through the N.C. legislature. Just as importantly, he also spent infinite selfless hours of his personal time serving alcoholics and drug addicts outside the prison system all over the U.S. and in many countries around the world. The word “no” was never heard when someone was in need.
His wisdom, guidance, terrific sense of humor, and affable and giving nature will be greatly missed by the tremendous number of people whose lives he touched, and especially by his loving family.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, at The Fair Barn in Pinehurst.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Tom’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090—6011; online at Alzheimer’s Association online at alz.org, or to the Moore Humane Society, P.O. Box 203, Southern Pines, NC 28388 or online at moorehumane.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
