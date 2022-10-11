Thomas G. Cestone

Thomas Gaeton Cestone, 92, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Arden Courts of Old Orchard, Easton Pa. Born on Feb. 27, 1930, in Newark, N.J., he was the son of the late Canio and Anna (Casella) Cestone. Thomas (Tom) graduated from Bloomfield High School, N.J., class of 1948, where he was a football standout. He attended St. Louis University on a football scholarship, before joining the United States Army.
While stationed in Giessen, Germany, he met the love of his life, Mary Rose (Fitzpatrick). After they returned to the States, Tom and Mary were married on Aug. 28, 1954. They celebrated 66 years of marriage before Mary’s passing in 2021.
In 1955, Tom earned a degree in accounting from Saint Peter’s University, Jersey City, N.J. He began his career as a computer systems analyst with Beneficial Finance Corporation, then worked for Bell Labs for many years and retired from AT&T in 1989.
Tom and Mary lived in Harding Township, N.J., for 36 years before retiring to Pinehurst, in 1996. They became active members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Pinehurst, and enjoyed many activities and events with Pinehurst Newcomers and Act II. Tom served his church as an usher, eucharistic minister, perpetual adorer and choir member. Tom was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 11103. For many years, Tom and Mary coordinated the parish food donations for the Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care.
Along with his enduring devotion to his faith, Tom’s lifetime passions included golf, hunting, traveling, music, cooking and World War II history.
Remarkably, at the age of 74, Tom earned his private pilot license and took to the skies for yet another new adventure. Back on the ground, he relished his time spent with family and friends. Many memories surround the years of family camping trips when Army tents, tarps and a multitude of camp equipment was hauled in the bright green utility trailer built by Tom. Precious times spent with grandchildren in Pinehurst included grandpa’s golf lessons and coffee. Most of all, Tom is remembered as a true gentleman who made a difference in life with his kindness, concern for others and treasured words of wisdom.
Thomas is survived by his sons, Thomas D. Cestone and wife, Marlene Koik, Daniel C. Cestone and close friend, Nancy Wagner; daughters, Mary C. Bulger and husband, Stephen, Noemi (Mimi) C. Alberu; brother, Richard V. Cestone and wife, Patricia; sister, Mary Ann Flaherty; grandchildren, Talia Marie, T. Alexander, Rosemaureen, Marlene-Victoria and Mary Katherine. Uncle Tommy was also beloved by his six nieces and nephews and five grand-nieces/nephews.
Visitation is set for Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Pinehurst.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, at 11 a.m., with the Very Reverend Father John J. Forbes, V.F. officiating. Following the Mass, Father Forbes will conduct the Rite of Committal at St. Anthony of Padua Cemetery, in Southern Pines.
On Nov. 9, at 11 a.m., a memorial Mass in honor of Tom and Mary will be celebrated at the Church of Christ the King, New Vernon, N.J., with Reverend Father Brian Sullivan officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas St., Easton, PA and Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Thomas to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; the Church of Christ the King, 16 Blue Mill Road, Morristown, NJ 07960; or the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.