Thomas Francis “Tom” Fagan, 74 of Pinehurst, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.
He was born on May 17, 1948, in Maspeth, Queens, N.Y., to the late Thomas and Catherine Fagan. Tom was a graduate of Brooklyn Technical High School, the iconic symbol of which was the Brooklyn Bridge. He always made sure he had a framed poster of that bridge hanging somewhere in his home. He always called it his bridge. He graduated Hunter College of the CCNY University system with a Bachelor of Science in accounting, and ultimately earned his CPA. After several years of public accounting exposure, he worked in advertising for 16 years, attaining various levels of authority and expertise and ultimately decided to pursue other entrepreneurial pathways before retiring to Pinehurst.
Tom served on the Sacred Heart Catholic Church parish council and was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He wanted to seek out ways to help others in need and played a big part in organizing events such as Toys for Tots, Coats for Kids, and organized and established a three-week summer reading and math program for elementary school children at San Juan Diego Mission in Robbins.
After he realized that golf and him really didn’t get along, he became a member of the Sandhills Photography Club and enjoyed many years of great friends and field trips in that endeavor. He also served as a member on the Pinewild Board. But he felt his greatest success was in helping to develop the San Juan Diego Mission Scholarship Fund for the young people of the parish in Robbins, who were graduating from high school. A program that goes on to this day.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jane Daly Fagan; two children, Austin Fagan (Christine) and Maggie Fagan (Chris Rea); two brothers, Richard and William Fagan; one sister, Sheila Fagan Burnett; also survived by four grandchildren, George Thomas Fagan, Julie Ryan Fagan, Jack Austin Fagan and Francis Dean Rea.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines.
A memorial funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Tom’s memory to Shriners Hospital for Children, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the San Juan Diego Mission Scholarship Fund.
