Thomas E. Martin

Thomas Ernest Martin died of natural causes on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Pinehurst, at the age of 97.
Ernie was born in Huntsville, Ala., son of the late Howard A. and Lueberta Neal Martin. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Howard E. Martin, of Marion, and Joseph R. Martin, of Charleston, S.C.
Ernie was a graduate of Central High School, Chattanooga, Tenn. He entered the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, in the Naval V-5 program. Three-plus years later, he returned to UNC, where he graduated with a degree in business administration and a love of the University that lasted his lifetime.
Ernie then joined the General Electric Company, spending 36 years in sales and marketing, primarily with the Lighting Business group. His years with GE included stays in Raleigh, Richmond and Baltimore before finishing his career in the northern N.J./N.Y. market.
His earlier life included membership in the Sigma Chi fraternity, the Masonic Lodge and numerous Episcopal churches where he served as vestryman, usher, teacher and lay reader. Blessed with a beautiful baritone voice well into his 80’s, he loved singing in the church choir, and he could sing “Hark the Sound” at a drop of a hat.
Ernie’s passion for the game of golf was legendary; he was always ready to play and was deservedly proud of the three times he hit a hole-in-one.
But Ernie loved no one or thing more than his beloved wife of 69 years, Lucy Dunn Guion, of Charlotte. ‘Till the day he died, he still thought she was the most beautiful person he’d ever known. Other survivors include a brother, James Martin, of Jackson, Miss.; a daughter, Leigh M. Lowe (Henry), of Baltimore; two sons, Eric B. Martin (Jean), of Greensboro, and Alan R. Martin (Karen), of Titusville, Fla.; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also dear to him was Anne Weiber, of Lund, Sweden, a foreign exchange student who remained a devoted “daughter” for all of Ernie’s life.
Since he was a two-time cancer survivor, if making a contribution in Ernie’s honor is of interest, please consider The American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
