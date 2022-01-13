Thomas David Eilert, 85, of Apex, and a longtime resident of Seven Lakes, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Born in 1936, in Teaneck, N.J., to Joseph Floyd Eilert and Eleanor Ripley, he was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Joe and Bob; and his wife of 45 years, Judith.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Lyons, of Warwick, R.I., and Cathy Eilert (Doreen), of Norcross, Ga.; his sons, David (Michelle), of Cary, Jamie (Beth), of Southern Pines, and Harry (April), of Pinehurst; and grandchildren, Angela Eilert, Dan, and Wil Lyons, Sam and Owen Eilert; and great-granddaughter, Everleigh Lyons.
He married Judith Riley in 1958, and they built a life together in Kinnelon, N.J. Tom worked as a carpenter, and later remodeled homes. He worked with Judy building the business and raising their five children. He coached all his sons Little League baseball teams, and he made sure every kid got to play. He attended Our Lady of the Magnificat Catholic church, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was an avid golfer and visited Pinehurst each spring. In 1982, he relocated his family to Seven Lakes, where he founded Lakeview Construction and built homes throughout the community.
Pop loved animals and often had a Saint Bernard dog by his side, in his office and in the truck. Despite their size, the dogs were often on his lap.
Tom regularly planned golf tournaments and scrambles. He joined the hole-in-one club, in 1998, at a club in South Carolina. He enjoyed traveling with friends and family to places including Edisto, Alaska, Ireland, the Caribbean, and before he died, the Panama Canal.
Tom spent his final years in North Carolina near his family. While Tom endured some of the conditions that come with aging, he was an optimist and was always looking forward. Tom will be interred next to his beloved wife at a future date.
Tom loved a good meal and his animals so, in lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your local food bank, feedingamerica.org, or favorite animal charity.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
