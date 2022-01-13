Thomas Eilert

Thomas David Eilert, 85, of Apex, and a longtime resident of Seven Lakes, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Born in 1936, in Teaneck, N.J., to Joseph Floyd Eilert and Eleanor Ripley, he was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Joe and Bob; and his wife of 45 years, Judith.

He is survived by his daughters, Donna Lyons, of Warwick, R.I., and Cathy Eilert (Doreen), of Norcross, Ga.; his sons, David (Michelle), of Cary, Jamie (Beth), of Southern Pines, and Harry (April), of Pinehurst; and grandchildren, Angela Eilert, Dan, and Wil Lyons, Sam and Owen Eilert; and great-granddaughter, Everleigh Lyons.

He married Judith Riley in 1958, and they built a life together in Kinnelon, N.J. Tom worked as a carpenter, and later remodeled homes. He worked with Judy building the business and raising their five children. He coached all his sons Little League baseball teams, and he made sure every kid got to play. He attended Our Lady of the Magnificat Catholic church, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was an avid golfer and visited Pinehurst each spring. In 1982, he relocated his family to Seven Lakes, where he founded Lakeview Construction and built homes throughout the community.

Pop loved animals and often had a Saint Bernard dog by his side, in his office and in the truck. Despite their size, the dogs were often on his lap.

Tom regularly planned golf tournaments and scrambles. He joined the hole-in-one club, in 1998, at a club in South Carolina. He enjoyed traveling with friends and family to places including Edisto, Alaska, Ireland, the Caribbean, and before he died, the Panama Canal.

Tom spent his final years in North Carolina near his family. While Tom endured some of the conditions that come with aging, he was an optimist and was always looking forward. Tom will be interred next to his beloved wife at a future date.

Tom loved a good meal and his animals so, in lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your local food bank, feedingamerica.org, or favorite animal charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days