Theresa A. Hunt

Theresa (Terry) Ann Von Carlowitz Hunt, 97, died peacefully at The Retreat at Cary Corner on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Born on Nov. 22, 1925, in Fort Worth, Texas, Terry was the daughter of the late Hans Oswald and Ann Della von Carlowitz. Terry received her B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania in 1947, and continued on to earn an M.B.A. in marketing from The Wharton School in June, 1948. As one of the first women graduates from Wharton, her professors were pleased to recommend her for several positions; however, becoming a mother was her first career.
It was at Penn in 1947, that Terry met the love of her life, Bill. She and her husband were married for 66 years. Bill loved telling friends and strangers how much he loved Terry, and he never forgot to add that she was the most beautiful woman he had ever met. While living in West Lafayette, Ind., Terry became manager of the Levee Court Club. Terry loved working at the Court Club and kept in touch with several employees and members long after she and her husband retired to Naples, Fla., in 1989. In 1996, they relocated to Seven Lakes, and in 2009 to Cary, to be closer to their children.
Terry had many interests including motor home trips with her husband, playing tennis and golf, and gardening. Terry devoted many hours volunteering with the Seven Lakes Beautification Committee, when she and her husband lived in Seven Lakes.
Of all of her accomplishments, Terry excelled at being a mom and grandma. She deeply loved and was proud of all her children and grandchildren. She was their biggest cheerleader. Also, Terry gave her love to all the family pets. Charlie, the family golden retriever, was her best friend and companion after Bill passed away in 2014.
Surviving are three sons and one daughter, William C. Hunt Jr., John C. Hunt and his wife, Mary, Paul D. Hunt and Ann E. Hunt. Grandchildren are John C. Hunt II, William C. Hunt and Isabella Lucero. Terry is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition, Terry is survived by Max, the family’s Great Pyrenees/shepherd mix.
Memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 221 Union St., Cary, on Tuesday, April 18, at 5 p.m.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers who assisted Terry in her last years, especially Kecia and Ce Ce. Also, the family thanks the staff of The Retreat at Cary Corner, where Terry spent a wonderful last year of her life. Finally, a very special thank you to the late Frances Errico, who was Terry’s caregiver from February 2020 until December 2022.
Flowers are welcome and donations may be made to Neuse River Golden Retriever Rescue (goldenrescuenc.org) and North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine (cvm.ncsu.edu/giving/).
