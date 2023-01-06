Theodore W. Buschman

Maj. Theodore William “Ted” Buschman (Ret. U. S. Marine Corps), 93, of Southern Pines, passed away at St. Joseph of the Pines Health Center on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Ted was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 15, 1929, to Theodore Winfield Buschman and Phyllis Daly Buschman. At around the age of 10, he and his family moved to Alexandria, Va.
In 1946, on his 17th birthday, Ted joined the U.S. Marine Corps with his parent’s blessings, promising to return to attend college. During his initial enlistment, Ted served in the Marine contingent aboard the U.S.S. Missouri, among other assignments, and rose to the rank of sergeant before his discharge and transfer to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves in 1949. Ted enrolled at Duke University in Durham, in the fall of 1949, and during his sophomore year was recalled to active duty. Upon completion of the Basic School at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Ted was commissioned a second lieutenant and served in the Korean War.
After the war and other stateside assignments, he returned to the Reserves and to Alexandria, Va., where his daughter was born. Ted and his young family then returned to Durham, so he could complete his education at Duke, where he earned a B.A. in business administration in 1959, and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. Ted’s three sons were all born in Durham.
The Marine Corps recalled Ted to active duty again in 1968 to serve in the Vietnam War, a war from which he carried shrapnel in his leg until his passing. All told, Ted served a combined 26 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, rising to the rank of major before retiring from the Marines in 1972.
In his civilian career, Ted worked in telecommunications, computer systems and internal auditing for such employers as GTE, Duke University, CP&L, Blue Bell and the American Red Cross.
In 1985, Ted married Velma Jean Siard, of Kansas City, Mo., and settled in Alexandria, Va. In 1994, he and Velma retired to Southern Pines, where the happy couple made many friends, played a lot of golf, traveled the world and doted on their grandchildren. Known by friends and family for his playful sense of humor, Ted was also an avid reader, a lifelong learner and a devoted sports fan, especially of his beloved Duke Blue Devils.
He was a wonderful son, brother, father, uncle, grandfather and husband, who will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Ted’s wife and family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph of the Pines Health Center, especially the nursing staff, and the staff of First HealthHospice and Palliative Care, for the wonderful care they provided Ted during his illness. The family also extends gratitude to the same for the support and kindness they have all shown to Velma throughout.
Ted is survived by his loving wife, Velma Siard Buschman, of Southern Pines; his sister, Jane B. Reel, of Greenville; his children, Kathryn B. Hoover (Matthew), of Durham; William G. Buschman, of Atlanta, Ga.; Robert D. Buschman (Peggy Amend), of Atlanta, Ga.; and Eric W. Buschman (Elizabeth), of Durham; his grandchildren, Christina A. Buschman, of Cleveland, Miss., Kelly B. Myers (Thomas), of Durham, Kira R. Hoover, of Durham, Jordan P. Buschman, of Atlanta, Ga., and Emily K. Buschman (Drayton Harrison), of Charlotte; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard A. Buschman; and his sister, Dorothy B. Cooper.
A memorial service will be held at Belle Meade, in the community’s clubhouse at 100 Waters Drive, Southern Pines, NC, 28387, at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14. Always a proud Marine, Ted will be interred at a later date, with full military honors, beside his fellow Marines at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who are able instead make a contribution in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org); the Duke Annual Fund (www.giving.duke.edu/annual-fund/); or the FOCUS Marines Foundation (www.focusmarines.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.